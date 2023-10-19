The Canberra Times
Canberra's pro-Palestinian rally was a heartfelt plea for peace

By Letters to the Editor
October 20 2023 - 5:30am
Last Friday's pro-Palestinian rally in Canberra was a plea for peace. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
At the Canberra rally pro-Palestine rally last Friday there was no sentiment of wanting more bloodshed for either party to this terrible war. The prevailing sentiment was intense frustration that the decades-long calls for justice for Palestinian civilians have been virtually ignored.

