Times Past: October 21, 1927

On this day in 1927, The Canberra Times reported on how the prime minister at the time, Stanley Bruce, felt the need to address the rumours and comments that had been made about Canberra.
The affliction of the recent critics, including the gentleman who referred to Canberra as "a crime", was diagnosed by Mr Bruce.
"It appears to me such statements show an utter lack of vision of the greatness of the conception, and that it is not understood by people who ought to have a larger understanding of the possibilities of Australia," Mr Bruce said.
Remarking it was a great ideal - worthy of a great nation - that Australia should have its own capital, the prime minister described the endeavours to prejudice the public mind against the establishment of a federal capital as "regrettable".
"The first steps are being taken to lay the foundations of that capital in a way worthy of Australia," he said in conclusion.
"I am certain the majority of the people are wholly behind the ideal embodied in the removal of the government to its own territory."
