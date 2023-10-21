The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: October 22, 1981

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 22 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The luckiest and rarest of roadside finds happened in 1981 where three men stopped to test the metal detector and found an Australia-shaped gold nugget. On October 22, 1981 The Canberra Times reported on a gold nugget's trip to Parliament House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.