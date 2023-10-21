Times Past: October 22, 1981

The luckiest and rarest of roadside finds happened in 1981 where three men stopped to test the metal detector and found an Australia-shaped gold nugget. On October 22, 1981 The Canberra Times reported on a gold nugget's trip to Parliament House.
Mr Barry Cunningham (Lab, Vic) was the hottest backbencher in Parliament House when he walked around with an uninsured gold nugget valued at $200,000 in small black bag.
The nugget - the second largest found in Australia since 1908 - was found by a prospecting syndicate at the roadside near Wychitella, near Ballarat, several weeks prior.
It was in Mr Cunningham's keeping while he tried to sell it to the government. Its owners want the nugget to remain in Australia, and not meet the fate of its most recent rival, the Hand of Faith, which was in Las Vegas.
Mr Cunningham said the nugget weighed 256.5 troy ounces and could be of great interest to Australian museums because it resembled the outline of mainland Australia.
"The owners are prepared to sell it for $200,000 in Australia regardless of overseas offers," he said.
"It was lying by the side of the road, six inches under the ground and under the root of a tree. A grader had been going along [the road], around this route for years."
The three prospectors, who Mr Cunningham described as having "racing interests", had stopped to test their metal detector using a small piece of gold.
The nugget was about one-third of the size of the famous $1 million Hand of Faith.
