Times Past: October 23, 1965

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 23 2023 - 12:00am
Here's a trivia question for you - when did Canberra first get traffic lights? The answer may surprise you. On this day in 1965 The Canberra Times reported on Canberra's very first set of traffic lights, 32 years after they were installed in Sydney.

Jess Hollingsworth

