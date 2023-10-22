Times Past: October 23, 1965

Here's a trivia question for you - when did Canberra first get traffic lights? The answer may surprise you. On this day in 1965 The Canberra Times reported on Canberra's very first set of traffic lights, 32 years after they were installed in Sydney.
Prior to traffic lights, being a planned city and most households only having one car, traffic congestion wasn't common.
Canberra's first traffic lights were to come into operation during the day after the morning's traffic eased. The lights were installed at the intersection of London Circuit and Northbourne Avenue and the Cooyong Street-Bolderwood Street crossing, north of the police station.
In addition to the lights, give-way signs had been installed on the Northbourne Avenue median strip at the Alinga Street crossing to ensure a free flow of traffic on both carriageways of Northbourne Avenue.
Along with new lights being installed, the formation of a safety patrol of Lake Burley Griffin was also established.
This committee would focus on educating the public on basic safety and awareness around the lake, encouragement of good seamanship amongst lake users, training in boat handling and cooperation with police in their efforts to patrol the lake.
