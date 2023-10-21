Walking through Rosary Primary School is like taking a tour of the world.
There's Vienna, the Hague, Athens, Barcelona and Osaka. Each class is named after a city of the world, which becomes a special focus for the students within.
The Watson school welcomed back three of its former principals as part of celebrations of its 60th anniversary.
"We walked these corridors so often and it's just like as if we did it yesterday. It's a beautiful atmosphere and I hope it's going to continue like that," Meg Clarke said.
The school itself is like it's own subculture, filled with language and symbols that only the community that belongs there understands.
Maureen Doszpot said when she came to the school it took her a long time to find the place people called "Bambi", which is a mural painted in a nook now used to store reading books.
"Everyone just referred to that space as Bambi. And across the way there's a door that's got two parts to it and that was Donkey," Mrs Doszpot said.
The school was established in 1963 by the Dominican Sisters as a demonstration school for the Signadou Teachers' Training College, which became the Australian Catholic University.
Mrs Deszpot met many of the nuns during the schools 50th anniversary, but many of them had less-happy memories of the school because they were made to polish the wooden floors every Friday afternoon.
The ethos of the Dominican Priests and Sisters from the Order of Preachers has permeated the school, from the black and white school colours to the motto "Veritas".
"I think that this school has got an amazing culture and charism and it doesn't matter who's here the school is so strong in their Dominican spirit," Mrs Deszpot said.
The Dominican priests and sisters will be leaving Canberra in November, unable to sustain their presence due to low numbers.
Mrs Clarke was the first lay principal the school ever had when she took on the role in 1985 after Sr Mary Rafferty.
"I found it a little bit daunting at the beginning because being the first one, there were still a lot of parents who didn't very much take to the idea that the layperson was going to take the place of a nun," Mrs Clarke said.
With the support of her assistant principal at the time, Moira Sutch, and the other executive teachers, she won over the sceptical parents.
Mrs Sutch took over from Mrs Clarke as principal from 1996 and noticed some parents would drive as far as Tuggeranong to send their children to Rosary Primary.
"It's so intergenerational. There are children here whose parents we taught," she said.
Current principal Greg Walker attended the Signadou Teacher's Training College himself in the late 1980s. In the early days, student teachers from the college would observe classes through a glass wall in the demonstration rooms.
These days the school welcomes pre-service teachers from ACU and the University of Canberra, but the work placements are more collaborative and hands-on.
Three years ago the school got on board with the Catholic Education Canberra Goulburn Archdiocese Catalyst program to refocus on evidence-based, high-impact teaching practices.
"I'm so pleased they're teaching phonics again," Mrs Clarke said.
"When I was here I had trouble keeping the phonics in school because at that stage they were going to other ways of teaching reading."
Mr Walker said the new program was not exactly a return to the past but a reflection of the best evidence of how to make content and skills move into students' long term memory.
"It's not exactly how Meg would have taught it, but there has been a return to systemic synthetic phonics and that type of thing and returning back to core literacy, and core English and maths learning as well.
"The parents have embraced that as well. And in some ways, they're quite pleased that we're working so closely with the students and improving results."
