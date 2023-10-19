Treasurer Jim Chalmers has defended the appointment by Trade Minister Don Farrell of the "incredibly experienced" former Labor senator for Queensland Chris Ketter to a government trade investment job in San Francisco over a reportedly "preferred" Austrade executive.
The federal opposition has slammed Labor for "mind-blowing" hypocrisy after it was revealed Mr Ketter was appointed in July to be Australia's next senior trade and investment commissioner and consul-general in San Francisco.
News Corp newspapers reported on Thursday that he did not apply for the job and he was appointed ahead of the "preferred candidate", the head of Austrade's Americas investment desk Kirstyn Thomson. She is now training Mr Ketter ahead of his arrival in the United States.
The Canberra Times has sought comment from Senator Farrell, he lightly referred to "even talking to Chris Ketter" during Senate question time debate over truth in advertising laws on Thursday.
At a Canberra press conference, Dr Chalmers said Mr Ketter will make a "very fine" trade and investment commissioner.
"Chris Ketter is incredibly experienced across government, in the defence industry and in the technology sector as well. And his experience aligns really well with our objectives in that part of the world," the Treasurer said.
"Chris Katter is a person of substance and experience and he will make a very fine appointment."
READ MORE:
The opposition's trade spokesman Kevin Hogan has condemned Labor for the posting, saying it was at odds with government public statements on "re-balancing appointments towards qualified senior officials".
Senator Farrell and Mr Ketter are friends and members of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Union (SDA or shoppies union).
"From time to time, governments of both persuasions over a number of years will appoint people who have a range of experience including political experience," Dr Chalmers told reporters.
"I think what ministers have been able to do in this government is to strike a much better balance than we saw under our predecessors. Not to say that there will never be appointments of this nature, but that we take a more appropriate approach to it."
Ms Thomson has been appointed to another posting, but the opposition is crying foul over the appointment.
"Labor's hypocrisy is mind-blowing," Mr Hogan said in a statement. "Austrade ran a proper process and put forward a preferred candidate, a high-ranking official with two decades' experience in trade but Farrell dumped her to appoint his mate Chris Ketter to the San Francisco post."
"It was Labor who went hard on the Barilaro trade envoy appointment, this therefore is just rank hypocrisy."
The appointment of the former deputy premier to the $500,000-a-year role as NSW's New York trade ambassador in June 2022 sparked political outrage, several inquiries and the resignation of a cabinet minister.
But the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption in March found no evidence of corrupt conduct behind the Barilaro appointment.
