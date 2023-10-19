The Canberra Times
Bullock's high hopes as Cepheus prepares for Randwick glory

By Ray Hickson
Updated October 19 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
It has been three months since jockey Aaron Bullock was last partnered with Cepheus (pictured). They are hoping to line up another win. Picture by Bradley Photos
It hasn't surprised jockey Aaron Bullock to see Cepheus go forward in leaps and bounds in the three months since he last partnered the gelding and he hopes to keep the ball rolling at Randwick on Saturday.

