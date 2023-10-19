The latest attempt by the Coalition to meddle in ACT affairs by trying to block drug law reform is clear proof the battle for territory rights is not over.
Despite the passage of landmark legislation last year that gave the ACT and the Northern Territory the right to legislate for their constituencies without federal interference, the LNP just can't keep its nose out of Canberra affairs.
Earlier this year it couldn't resist the opportunity to politicise the Calvary takeover by attempting to drive a wedge between ACT Catholics and the broader community.
That push, to the dismay of Chief Minister Andrew Barr, received tacit support on at least one occasion from Senator David Pocock and the Greens.
Senator Pocock was elected as a teal independent committed to territory rights. The ACT Greens are the only branch of that party to be in government - albeit in coalition - anywhere in the nation.
It is gratifying, in view of this, that Senator Pocock and the Greens came out in defence of territory rights on this occasion.
Shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash had introduced a private senators' bill - Australian Capital Territory government's Drugs of Dependence (Personal Use) Amendment Act - which was defeated on Thursday.
The bill's intent was to prevent the ACT's decriminalisation of the possession for private use of small quantities of illicit drugs such as ice, heroin, cocaine and speed from taking effect on October 28.
The reforms are made on the understanding that the best way to address illicit drug abuse by individuals is to treat it as a health issue, not a law and order problem.
Senator Cash's claim that this is not an attack on territory rights appears to border on the mendacious given there has, as yet, been little criticism by the LNP of the decision by NSW to introduce similar laws early in 2024.
As far as the Senator is concerned the territory rights legislation just doesn't exist. It's one rule for the states and another for the ACT and the Northern Territory apparently.
All of the criticisms - most of which are clearly spurious and politically motivated - that she makes of the ACT apply in full and equal measure to NSW.
And let's not forget the ACT legislation was informed by the recommendations from a coronial inquest into a number of drug related deaths in NSW.
And if, as Senator Cash claims, her intent was "saving lives" how does she justify the defunding of the Alcohol and Other Drugs Council of Australia, the Australian National Council on Drugs and the National and Indigenous Drug and Alcohol Committee during the Coalition's nine year stint in office?
Where was the commitment to saving lives when those decisions were made?
It appears based on recent behaviour that the LNP will attempt to dismantle territory rights on sensitive issues should the Coalition return to power.
While this is not on the radar right now that day will surely come. Canberra will need to be ready for it.
Although Senator Cash was quick to deny the Coalition is keeping a "special eye" on Canberra to curry favour with conservative voters in the regions, recent actions would suggest otherwise.
During their almost 10 years in office the LNP took quiet delight in cutting back on federal spending in the ACT, in relocating the APVMA to Armidale, and much, much more.
Canberra bashing has always gone down a treat in the bush and this latest attempt to portray the ACT as governed by radicals who are indulging in dangerous social experiments is just the latest variation on that well worn theme.
It needs to stop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.