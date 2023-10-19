The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT jobless rate jumps but rate rise risk looms

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
October 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's unemployment rate has jumped above the national average but the share of the population with a job remains the highest in the country in evidence that the territory's labour market continues to be tight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.