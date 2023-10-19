ACT jobless rate jumps but rate rise risk looms

Canberra's unemployment rate has jumped above the national average but the share of the population with a job remains the highest in the country in evidence that the territory's labour market continues to be tight.
Bucking the national trend of a small decline in the jobless rate to 3.6 per cent in September, the ACT lost 6100 full-time jobs last month, helping drive the unemployment rate up from 3.2 to 3.9 per cent - on par with Queensland but higher than in New South Wales (3.3 per cent) and Victoria (3.5 per cent).
Despite the job loss, the proportion of Canberrans in employment (70.4 per cent) and the participation rate (the share of adults working or looking for a job - 73.2 per cent) continued to be greater than anywhere else in the country.
Nationally, a small 0.1 per cent drop in the jobless rate belied a softening in the labour market.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported there were 19,800 fewer unemployed in September, but this decline was mainly due to a significant number of people dropping out of the workforce, shown by a sharp 0.6 percentage point drop in the participation rate among men, from 71.6 to 71 per cent.
Full time employment has declined in the past five months and is down by 53,000 jobs since June.
In another sign that the demand for labour is beginning to ease, the number of hours worked has declined for the past two months and the underemployment rate marginally higher than it was earlier this year.
ABS head of labour statistics Kate Lamb said the softening in hours worked "may suggest an easing in labour market strength, though it also follows particularly strong growth over the past year".
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the small drop in the national jobless rate was "very welcome news given what's coming at us around the world".
READ MORE:
Dr Chalmers said the monthly unemployment rate had been less than 4 per cent just 19 times since records began in 1978, and 16 of those months had occurred under the Albanese government.
But the treasurer warned this was unlikely to be sustained and "we still expect unemployment to rise as a consequence of higher interest rates and concerns around China and conflict in Europe and now the Middle East".
"The story of our labour market is one of remarkable resilience that is beginning to soften around the edges" in terms of hours worked, the participation rate and job ads, he said.
Opposition treasury spokesman Angus Taylor accused the government of being "asleep at the wheel".
"We need a government that treats the cost of living pressures bearing down on Australian households and businesses as the number one, number two and number three priority. There can't be distractions," Mr Taylor said, in a swipe at the government's involvement in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Economists think the employment data will have little impact on the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate deliberations on Melbourne Cup Day, November 7.
Commonwealth Bank's head of Australian economics Gareth Aird said monthly jobs data was inherently volatile but it was clear the labour market had "softened and loosened a little".
The central bank is expected to pay greater attention to September quarter inflation figures due out on October 25.
Dr Chalmers said although the report would not capture the impact of the latest outburst of conflict in the Middle East, it was likely to reflect the surge in global oil prices since the middle of the year.
Markets think there is a one in four chance of a rate hike to 4.35 per cent next month and betashares chief economist David Bassanese said there was a "non-negligible" chance of such an outcome.
"The [September quarter] inflation report will be critical," Mr Bassanese said. "A larger than expected gain would likely see the RBA raise rates on Melbourne Cup Day", adding that anything more than a 1 per cent increase in the quarterly headline inflation rate "would likely cement an RBA rate hike".
EY senior economist Paula Gadsby said inflation could stay higher for longer given high fuel costs, persistent price increases for services and low rates of productivity.
Ms Gadsby warned this could test the Reserve Bank's "low tolerance" for unexpected delays in lowering inflation.
Mr Aird put the odds of a November rate hike at 40 per cent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.