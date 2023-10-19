Camel rides, baby farm animals, drone demonstrations, lots of live entertainment and plenty of food and drink are just some of the attractions of this weekend's Murrumbateman Field Days.
There will be more than 300 exhibitors showcasing farm products and information for the backyard producer to hobby farmer to professional farmer.
The days are on at the Murumbateman recreation grounds, off the Barton Highway, on Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sunday from 8am to 4pm.
The Murrumbateman Field Days, located just on the doorstep of Canberra, are regarded as the premier flagship agri-tourism event for the Yass Valley.
The event is expected to attract more than 16,000 visitors to the village north of Canberra over the weekend, with 20,000 people on site over the two days, including exhibitors.
Other attractions will include snake demonstrations by ACT Snake Removals, helicopter rides with Snowy Mountains Helicopters, camel rides with Bushfield Farm Camels and displays by the Yass Antique Machinery Club.
There will also be live entertainment, including George the Farmer from ABC Kids and a farmyard nursery.
Also check out the accuracy of agricultural spraying drones, earthmoving demos and displays of horses.
The high performing dogs of Farmer Dave Graham and the Muttley Crew are also expected to be crowd-pleasers.
Food on the day will including pizza, spuds, burgers, bacon and egg rills, dumplings, gozleme, pancakes, ice creams, scones and Mexican wraps.
The 44th field days will also feature lifestyle and fashion exhibitors.
Tickets can be bought at the gate, but there are no cash sales.
They can also be bought online beforehand here.
Children under 12 have free entry.
No dogs are allowed on the site.
Follow the signs to the field days from the Barton Highway.
