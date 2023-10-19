A surprising winner could emerge from the push to ban sports betting ads on TV.
A federal parliamentary committee recommended in June to outlaw of gambling advertising within three years.
It's a ban supported by the ACT government and reaffirmed by attorney-general Shane Rattenbury after the launch of the territory's Gambling Harm Awareness Week.
The push comes at a time online sports betting is booming, with the AFL, NRL and American sports capturing a rapidly increasing share of the overall gambling market.
The rise has come through new customers and changing habits of existing gamblers, who have shifted away from racing.
After a surge throughout COVID, wagering turnover on horse racing has declined throughout the past 12 months. The cost of living crunch and rise in sports betting have been cited as reasons for the drop.
While the racing industry is keen to maintain the betting market, there is a belief the ban on sports gambling advertising could ultimately benefit horse racing.
It's expected the proposed rules exempt racing channels, such as Sky Racing, from the ban, meaning betting companies will continue to be allowed to advertise to their traditional primary customer base.
Those in the industry are cognisant of the need for tighter controls to minimise the long-term harms of problem gambling.
Wagering and racing, however, are inextricably linked and support thousands of jobs across the country and an increase in turnover will flow on to a wide range of industry participants through off-course funds and increased prize money.
The development comes as Canberra Race Club continues to strengthen ties with the ACT government. Labor MP Mick Gentleman attended the recent annual general meeting in a clear sign of their improved relationship.
The turf club is continuing to progress plans for a redevelopment of the racecourse, with officials awaiting an update on a submission to rezone land around the track.
Thoroughbred Park chief executive Darren Pearce welcomed Gentleman's presence at the AGM.
"We've built a partnership with the government and community," Pearce said.
"We want to showcase the best of our region and be a source of pride and opportunity for Canberra.
"We have made a big turnaround in the last 12 months and the government has acknowledged we are on that path and seeing things like the Canberra Community Chest and the way we're supporting local business, we're certainly on the right trajectory.
"We were very grateful Mick could attend and hear our presentation to members about our strategy and how we intend to execute on that in the next few years."
The AGM saw former chairman Tim Olive named a Canberra Race Club life member, with the official set to be formally acknowledged at Friday's meeting.
The final race of the day has been named in Olive's honour and will cap what Pearce described as one of the most talent-laden cards seen at the track in years.
"Tim wanted to see racing thrive and continue to grow and this is an acknowledgement by the club and members that we are thankful for the huge amount of time, effort and energy he's contributed to the club," Pearce said.
