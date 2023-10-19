The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Horse racing industry set to benefit from proposed gambling ad ban

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A surprising winner could emerge from the push to ban sports betting ads on TV.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.