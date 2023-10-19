The current plans only accommodate Canberra United, but there's room to grow for an A-League Men's team at the Throsby Home of Football.
That's if the troubled $50 million development ever gets built.
There's still no solution to the potential $20 million funding shortfall, with talks ongoing between Capital Football and the ACT government in the background.
The search for an ALM owner was also ongoing in the wake of Auckland beating Canberra to the punch by landing USA owner William Foley II last week.
A-League commissioner Nick Garcia said talks to find Canberra's owner were also progressing with the hope to have that finalised in time for the January transfer window.
That would see the two expansion teams on equal standing to get ready for the 2024-25 A-League Men's season.
A Canberra team would also need a home, with Capital Football chairman Ange Konstantinou revealing there was room at Throsby to accommodate a men's team as well.
The current plans will only house A-League Women's side Canberra United as part of the facility that could include community fields and indoor futsal courts.
But there's available land that could also house the men.
Aside from Throsby there's been several other options touted for a men's base - McKellar Park, the University of Canberra, the AIS and at Stromlo.
It's expected the new ALM owner would also take over United.
"There's a separate parcel up the top that's designated for future use so an A-League [Men's] team can use it," Konstantinou told The Canberra Times.
"It's not in the current plans, but it's a proposed additional space."
The ACT government has committed $29 million to the project with Capital Football kicking in about $4 million of their own.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
But escalating building costs have seen the predicted cost of the project rise to about $50 million - leaving about a $20 million shortfall.
Calls for the federal government to cover that have repeatedly fallen on deaf ears as there continued to be a lack of investment in Canberra projects - including a new stadium and revamping the AIS.
Konstantinou said talks were ongoing with Chief Minister Andrew Barr's government, but no physical work had begun on the actual site as yet.
"We're liaising with the government still, which is still going well," he said.
"Obviously we're talking to the banks and working things out and trying to progress it.
"There's a lot of background work that's still taking place in terms of getting all the paperwork done and stuff like that.
"We're both pushing to get it ASAP. The government wants it done and we also want it done to support football in the region."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.