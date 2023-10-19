Radiographers at Canberra Hospital will take further industrial action over the following days as they continue to call for better pay and conditions.
The Community and Public Sector Union said its members in the medical imaging department won't do any overtime on Friday and Saturday.
It is the second time this month that radiographers have taken industrial action of this nature.
The union said negotiations had been occurring over the past 18 months but had fallen short in delivering better pay and conditions.
There are three areas that staff want addressed, the union has said. These include safe staffing levels through the life of the agreement, extra time off after an excessive work shift and overtime, and better pay scales to allow for career progression.
CPSU national president Brooke Muscat said there were shortages of allied health professionals across the services and if this was not addressed it would lead to further issues.
"The ACT government and Canberra Health Services need to act fast," she said.
"There are serious shortages of allied health professionals across the service, which if left unaddressed, will lead to more delays, unsafe work practices and services dropping below the standards expected by the Canberra community.
"CPSU members don't want to take industrial action but when the government gives staff nothing but radio silence, it's difficult for members to do anything else."
Radiographers will not do any overtime for 48 hours starting from 12.01am on Friday. The union has said the department is completely reliant on staff to do overtime.
Radiographers take X-rays and other medical images.
The action comes weeks after radiation therapists walked off the job for an hour to demand a better offer. One-third of therapists have left Canberra Health Services over the past three years.
