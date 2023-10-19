The manager of the Queanbeyan McDonald's restaurant was stabbed in the arm on Wednesday night when two young men attempted to steal bags of takeaway food from the counter.
The incident occurred just before 10.30pm.
Superintendent John Klepczarek, in charge of the Monaro police district, said the two alleged offenders had been in the restaurant when they removed the bags of food from the counter and went to leave.
The manager confronted the men and told them to return the items.
They refused, and one of the men allegedly produced a small knife. In the confrontation which followed, the manager received a cut on his shoulder but was otherwise unharmed.
The alleged offenders fled the restaurant in Waniassa Street, Queanbeyan, and police then began a systemic search for them.
During the night both men were arrested.
Both faced the Queanbeyan Local Court on Thursday morning charged with robbery in company causing wounding.
They were remanded in custody until their next scheduled court appearance on October 23.
