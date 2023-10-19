Opposition leader Peter Dutton has called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to prioritise travel to Israel ahead of his upcoming visit to the US, saying it was important to stand with the Middle Eastern nation as other world leaders have done.
The opposition on Thursday sought to put pressure on the government over the unfolding crisis in the Middle East as a number of federal and state Labor MPs voiced support for Palestinians and urged Israel to observe international law.
Mr Dutton said Anthony Albanese should travel to Tel Aviv to provide support to the Israeli leadership.
"That should be the priority, frankly, of any international travel at the moment so that we can seek to be part of an alliance to keep the pressure down on those who seek to have a wider conflict in the region," he said.
Mr Albanese walked out of the chamber following the statement.
Earlier on Thursday, Labor MP Ed Husic, who is Australia's first Muslim cabinet minister, said Palestinians were being collectively punished and de-escalation was needed.
"I feel very strongly that Palestinians are being collectively punished here for Hamas's barbarism. I really do feel that there is an obligation on governments, particularly the Israeli government to, as we have said, follow the rules of international law and to observe, in particular, that innocence should be protected," he told the ABC.
"And I am very mindful of the words of our Prime Minister in saying that protecting innocent lives is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of strength. And I think that is a really important thing that needs to be considered, and I genuinely believe there needs to be a de-escalation.
Labor MP Anne Aly, who is also Muslim, backed Mr Husic's comments on collective punishment and voiced concerns for Palestinian civilians, thousands who have been killed in Gaza in recent days.
Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said Mr Husic's statements exposed "deep division" within Labor and "raised serious questions" about the government's official position on Israel.
Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief executive Alex Ryvchin said while he understood the concerns of the two MPs, "the way to ensure peace for both peoples is the destruction of Hamas."
It comes amid growing calls for support of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, where Israel has blocked water, food and fuel from entering, drawing condemnation from human rights groups.
In New South Wales, more than a dozen state Labor MPs as well as Greens and one Liberal MP, have declared their support for Palestine.
In a statement released by the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Palestine group, they also urged the government "to clearly call upon all actors, including the state of Israel, to comply with international humanitarian law."
On Wednesday, at least 500 people were killed in an attack on al-Ahli Arab hospital in northern Gaza in the bloodiest single incident the enclave has seen since Israel launched a bombing campaign against the territory in retaliation for a deadly assault by Hamas, which killed more than 1400 people.
Palestine and Israel have pointed the finger at each other amid ongoing investigations into the incident. But a US analysis of currently available information suggests Israel was not responsible for the attack.
Asked about Australia's assessment of the situation in question time on Thursday, Labor Senator Penny Wong referred to the findings.
"Assessments are difficult, I think it is probably most appropriate again to refer to the US National Security Council words which [Liberal Senator Simon Birmingham] referenced."
On Thursday, Australia also issued fresh travel advice, urging citizens against travel to Lebanon amid concerns of a deteriorating situation following cross-border skirmishes between Israeli forces and Lebanese militants.
More than 1500 Australians registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs have left Israel and occupied Palestinian territories.
- With AAP
