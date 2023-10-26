The Canberra Times
Litbits from October 28, 2023: hear D.P. Vaughan and Lucy Godoroja

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 27 2023 - 10:53am
See Jack Heath at ANU Drill Hall Gallery. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Events

October 29: At the Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Ethereal Malignance by D.P Vaughan. See: bookcow.com.au.

