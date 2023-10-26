October 29: At the Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Ethereal Malignance by D.P Vaughan. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 1: At the Book Cow at 4pm will be an After School Book Chat on Being Jimmy Baxter by Fiona Lloyd. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 1: Capital Letters has readings from authors Lisa Fuller, Jack Heath, David Henley, Sarouche Razi and Michelle Ryan. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 6pm. See: eventbrite.com.au.
November 2: At 5pm at Paperchain is a book event with Lucy Godoroja, author of All Buttons Great and Small: A Compelling History of the Button, from the Stone Age to Today. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
November 2: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Booker Prize-winning author Richard Flanagan will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on his new book, Question 7. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 4: At the Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of Courageous Kids and their Amazing Adventures by Stephanie Owen Reeder. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 5: At Muse at 3pm, Chris Masters will discuss his book Flawed Hero. Tickets $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 6: At Geoff's Poetry at Smith's at 7pm will be Geoff Goodfellow (Adelaide) and Russell Erwin (Crookwell). Bookings at smithsalternative.com.
November 7: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, actor Bryan Brown will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on his new novel The Drowning, a thriller set on the NSW north coast. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 8: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at Kambri Cultural Centre's cinema, Christos Tsiolkas will be in conversation with Nigel Featherstone on his new novel, The In-Between. The vote of thanks will be given by Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor. See: anu.edu.au/events.
November 9: At 5pm at Paperchain is a book launch with Sarah Firth, author of Eventually Everything Connects: Eight Essays on Uncertainty. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
November 9: At the Book Cow at 6pm will be the launch of Colonial Artist S.T. Gill by Doug Limbrick. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 11: At the Book Cow at 2pm, meet James Tweddle, author of Old Jim's Poems. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 11: At the Book Cow at 2pm, meet children's author Rory H. Mather. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 12: At Muse at 3pm, Chris Hammer will discuss his new thriller, The Seven, with Jack Heath. $10/$42. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 14: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Wendy Harmer will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on her memoir Lies My Mirror Told Me. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 16: At 5pm at Paperchain is a free book event with Wal Walker, author of Squatter's Grab: Where It All Went Wrong. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
November 20: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Kate Ceberano will be in conversation with The Canberra Times' Karen Hardy on her memoir Unsung. Manning Clarke Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 22: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Clementine Ford will be in conversation on her new book,I Don't, with Amy Remeikis, which presents the case against marriage for the modern woman. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 24: At the Book Cow at 6.30pm will be The Rainbow Holstein Book Club launch of An Unexpected Party. See: bookcow.com.au.
