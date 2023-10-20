The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Carers ACT releases new coffee book A Call to be Seen

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated October 21 2023 - 7:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Carers ACT has released a new coffee table book - but it doesn't feature the usual luxurious photography or inspirational prose. This is not a pretty story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.