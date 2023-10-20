Alex Volkanovski's manager figured he had to make the call.
But even Ash Belcastro wondered if Volkanovski, sitting at home with his baby girl Reign, would be willing to fly to Abu Dhabi and challenge for the UFC lightweight title on 12 days' notice.
Yet here stands Volkanovski [26-2], the UFC featherweight champion, ready to take on Islam Makhachev [24-1] for a shot at highly coveted double champion status in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
"It's an opportunity to be great, right? There is a lot of risk, but as they say, high risk, high reward," Volkanovski said.
"That's why I've been busting my arse for 11 or 12 years, literally, so I can be that guy who can do things like this and so some history-making type of stuff and really have a legacy people will be talking about for a very long time."
Volkanovski seemed the UFC's ideal replacement for Charles Oliviera, who was forced to pull out after suffering a nasty cut over his eye.
The call was made thanks to Volkanovski's epic performance against Makhachev in Perth this past February, where he lost a hotly contested decision.
But Volkanovski had 11 days to make the lightweight limit of 155 pounds [70.3 kilograms] and underwent surgery on his left arm in July.
Some say all that suggests Volkanovski steps into the octagon with nothing to lose.
"This whole 'nothing to lose' type thing is silly. Don't get me wrong, there is still a lot of pressure on Islam, and I understand that, but I have to take this rematch I want so bad," Volkanovski said.
"If I was to lose, my legacy takes a big hit. I don't get another shot at him, I don't get another shot at the lightweight title. How much longer do I have? We don't know these things.
"There's definitely still a lot to lose for me. He definitely takes a big hit with a loss to his legacy, losing to someone who is the featherweight champ, a division below, coming in on 12 days' notice. There's still a lot to lose for me.
"I don't want people being like 'me doing this is a no-brainer'. I guarantee you there are not many fighters who are going to do this.
"Put it this way, if the roles are reversed, this fight is not happening. I don't care what anyone says, he's not fighting on 12 days' notice, so he needs to remember that."
Makhachev disagrees and then doubles down on claims Volkanovski is only here for a cash grab.
"This is what a UFC champion has to do," Makhachev said.
"If you're a real champion you have to take the fight, it doesn't matter how many days, who it's going to be, not like your pound-for-pound champion [Jon Jones] when they gave him Chael Sonnen.
"If the UFC told [Volkanovski] 'bring your belt and come to Abu Dhabi in 11 days', he would never take [it].
"Because he don't have any risks without his belt he comes [to fight me]. He just comes to make money. Everybody knows this."
Put that to Volkanovski and he'll tell you how wrong it is. For this former concreter, it's about legacy. If we're talking about Australia's greatest athletes, Volkanovski is absolutely in the discussion.
"I plan on doing more great things and breaking records and solidifying myself as a great, as a legend of the sport," Volkanovski said, "and I guess the rest is just up to everyone else."
