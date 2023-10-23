Ian writes: "My father died at 60 of lung cancer, and he also had heart disease and numerous other ailments. As I sailed past that age I congratulated myself on living better and wiser than he did, and basked in the glow of everyone saying how good I looked. Then I had a heart attack. I thought, bugger, what'd I do wrong? It turned out my coronary arteries had been deformed by a childhood disease, but also my lifestyle wasn't as good as I thought it was. They said exercise was the key, so I resumed my previous high intensity exercise regime. Three hospital visits later I worked out that wasn't the right approach, long term damage and all that. At 67 I'm much more sedate now, but still kid myself if I just get my diet and exercise regime right, I can return to the 30-year-old sculpted physique I never had. Similarly, at 98 my mother kept saying that if the nursing home would just give her enough of the right physiotherapy, she'd be able to return home and live independently."