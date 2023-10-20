Is this Canberra's most luxurious apartment?

Hiding in plain sight, perched atop one of Kingston Foreshore's apartment buildings is a three-level penthouse unlike anything else in the capital.
And it's now on the market.
With five bedrooms, five bathrooms and parking for eight cars, "Jewel in the Crown" at the Sapphire complex is more house than apartment.
We took a tour of the opulent penthouse this week, to offer a rare glimpse inside the impressive home.
More luxury Canberra homes were making news this week, including a recent sale in O'Connor that set a suburb record.
The Clianthus Street property was a brand new home, designed by architect Paul Tilse and built with the intention to fill a gap in the market.
The seller said the goal was to create a home with "wow factor" that felt like a private retreat.
It surpassed the previous suburb record by $185,000.
Another suburb record was broken in Hawker, following the auction of 8 Marrakai Street last weekend.
Four bidders registered for the "one-off property" and three were active in the bidding. While bidding was strong, buyers failed to hit the sellers' reserve price, the real estate agent said.
The sellers "came down" in their price expectations and the hammer fell at $2.98 million, setting a new house price benchmark for Hawker.
In development news this week, a group of residents welcomed the ACT planning authority's decision to refuse a contentious residential project for the second time.
The authority determined the proposal for 170 apartments on a green-field site in Casey was "excessively tall" and "intensive within the block".
But the team behind the development proposal has confirmed it would appeal the decision through ACAT, standing firm on their view that the project would benefit the community and would fit well into the group centre.
There was also opposition from residents in Kingston this week, who raised concerns with a developer's proposal for more than 100 apartments.
Despite the developer stating it had worked alongside the Kingston and Barton Residents Group, members said they were unhappy with the consultation process.
President Richard Johnston said the group's concerns had gone answered.
"All they've done is sort of tick the boxes and said 'yes, yes, we've had meetings'," he said.
