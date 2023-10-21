I never, in a million years, thought I would ever find myself relating to Victoria Beckham.
Nor, for that matter, could I have ever anticipated writing such a sentence, but in this era of prestige television, we've all found ourselves anticipating, watching and then discussing in great depth topics and worlds we never imagined would ever enter our brains.
I'm thinking, here, specifically about dragons and White Walkers and ancient kingdoms, but also meth labs in the desert and awful rich families in private jets. What strange milieu is this?
It's the world of streaming, is what it is. The world of, "sure, let's give this a burl" and pressing play, with almost nothing to lose but endless hours of binge-watching.
So it was that I found myself, yes, bingeing on Netflix's Beckham this week. And landing, at the end of the four hours of actually very good television, with a not-at-all-grudging-but-actually-quite-joyful respect for Posh and Becks.
To be honest, I had never, in previous weeks, months, years or even, let's be honest, decades spent any meaningful period pondering the life and times of the Beckhams.
And yet, they've always been around, haven't they? In my life, anyway. I'm roughly the same age as both of them - mid-to-late-40s - and, when I dig deep in the recesses of my brain, have found I knew way more about both of them than I would have readily admitted before the Netflix doco.
Perhaps "admitted" is the wrong word, as it denotes shame. Anyone who knows me would be aware of my staunch commitment to both high and low culture. I may represent the highbrow and literary end of this office, for example, but I once led my table to victory at a fundraising trivia night at a prominent law firm because I was the only one - in the whole room, probably - who could answer the question, "name all five Spice Girls and their real names". And I did it while barely blinking or pausing to think.
But this is all mere flotsam and jetsam in the world of a journalist vaguely interested in anything. So imagine my delight to discover that Posh and Becks, in their benign retirement years (because you don't have to do anything when you're that rich) are actually OK people, who have a certain healthy perspective when looking back on their life in the spotlight - the glaring variety, rather than the gentle kind that shines on people who are too famous now to ever lead normal lives.
I like that David has no qualms in making a simple declaration about his rampant consumerism. "I like nice things," he says, with a shrug, and a glance about his delightful country manor. And doesn't it show, David? Doesn't it show, with your lovely cream cardigan, gleaming coffee maker and, um, beehive?
As for Posh, I've realised for the first time that I actually don't mind her constant, photo-ready pout. I too dislike posing for photographs and tend to do the same face each time. And yes, it's possible to be completely in the world of, say, football, and care nothing for it.
"I wasn't into football then; I'm not into football now," she says, of her husband's incredibly high-profile and lucrative career.
And the football, well, I did learn a lot. It never occurred to me - mostly because, Posh-style, I didn't care and still don't - that David's career trajectory and team membership was decided for him without him even in the room. I never once thought about the pressure, the abuse, the fact that not winning and possibly deliberately sabotaging a game - a game, people - would make you the most hated person in England.
In Beckham, it's every bit as enthralling as any Golden Age TV series. Hats off.
But my favourite moment? By far, it's when the couple are asked to account for the absolutely atrocious taste they displayed at their 1999 wedding. I'd forgotten how unbelievably horrific their matching outfits were. Is there even a name for that shade of purple?
But when asked, simply, why, they both just kind of shrugged. "I have no idea," says David. And the thrones? "I don't know," says Victoria, rolling her eyes.
I love it! Because that's life, isn't it? It's all about forgiving your younger self, and accepting that times have changed. I mean, luckily there're probably only one or two photographs left in existence of me in my formal dress, but where my 1996 choice used to horrify me, nowadays I just shrug. "No idea," I say now, when asked why. It's the Posh & Becks way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.