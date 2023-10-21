Perhaps "admitted" is the wrong word, as it denotes shame. Anyone who knows me would be aware of my staunch commitment to both high and low culture. I may represent the highbrow and literary end of this office, for example, but I once led my table to victory at a fundraising trivia night at a prominent law firm because I was the only one - in the whole room, probably - who could answer the question, "name all five Spice Girls and their real names". And I did it while barely blinking or pausing to think.