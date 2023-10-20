Trainer Paul Jones has declared Super Helpful is ready to make amends for last week's Kosciuszko disappointment in Saturday's Five Diamonds Prelude.
The gelding was an emergency for the $2 million country feature but failed to gain a start, Jones instead watching Matt Dale's Front Page romp to a big victory.
Dale's horse would have been tough to beat, but Jones feels Super Helpful would have been in the mix.
While he missed out on the chance to race for a share of $2 million, Saturday's $1 million Five Diamonds Prelude is a handy consolation.
"He hasn't got the profile or headlines some of the other horses have," Jones said. "It's disappointing that some of the other horses finished at the back of the pack, whereas we had a genuine open handicap country horse who has proven he can perform at that level.
"I felt he would've been in the top five, but anyway we've got our own race here worth $1 million."
Super Helpful is currently a $51 contender, behind $4.80 favourite Democracy Manifest. The long odds don't scare Jones, given he saluted at $51 in his last start at Rosehill earlier this month.
The winner will be guaranteed a start in the $2 million Five Diamonds on November 11, however Super Helpful will follow a different path regardless of the result.
The Snake Gully Cup winner is set to line up in the $3 million Big Dance at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
"It's a nice run between now and the Big Dance," Jones said. "It's an opportunity to stretch out to 1500 metres and see if he's a chance of running the mile out in the Big Dance. If we feel he doesn't run it out strongly, we've got the Barn Dance on the same day which is over 1300m, the distance he won at last race."
Stablemate Manderboss has also qualified for the Big Dance, via his Bega Cup win, as the Joseph-Jones team builds a growing crop of city-grade horses.
Two Aye is a lightly run mare with a bright future, while Jazz All Knight looked to have secured a win at Friday's Canberra meeting, before she was relegated to second after a protest.
It was a good day for the locals, with Keith Dryden's Reet Petite saluting in the first before Matthew Kelley's Booshang secured a dominant victory in the second.
The impressive results have inspired the Joseph-Jones stable and Paul said they're working hard to produce more city-quality horses.
"All these horses we're talking about, mum, Matt and I purchased at the sales," he said.
"We bought them as yearlings, nurtured them all the way through their race careers. It's something we pride ourselves on, the good horses you see are in our systems all the way through.
"It's nice to have a couple of headline horses going at the one time. One of the better horses will be Two Aye, she's ready to launch in about a month's time and we're looking forward to getting her back to the track."
