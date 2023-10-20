The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Super Helpful set for Five Diamonds Prelude on path to Big Dance

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
October 20 2023 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trainer Paul Jones has declared Super Helpful is ready to make amends for last week's Kosciuszko disappointment in Saturday's Five Diamonds Prelude.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.