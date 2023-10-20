A three-storey penthouse with unobstructed views of Lake Burley Griffin has been listed for sale and is fit for a worldly buyer willing to pay a "premium" price.
Dubbed "Jewel in the Crown", the Kingston penthouse is an amalgamation of three apartments within the Sapphire development at 45 Honeysett View.
More house than apartment, the home is separated by spiral staircases and features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a rooftop terrace and two outdoor kitchens.
It has everything you didn't know you needed in a home: a brass-detailed whisky bar, a tucked-away kitchen designed for a private chef and a "music atrium" that currently houses a Steinway and Sons concert grand piano.
In the basement, the owner has parking for eight cars.
The balcony and rooftop offer unobstructed views over Lake Burley Griffin, with glimpses of Parliament House, National Carillon and Telstra Tower.
Four of the bedrooms include an en suite and walk-in wardrobe, while the main bedroom features a hidden coffee bar.
Selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka said it was the type of home you would expect to see in Sydney or New York.
"It's certainly not anything that we've seen in Canberra before," he said.
Staying tight-lipped on a potential sale price, Mr Sanfrancesco said while it would be a premium price, it would offer value for money.
"It's not going to be cheap, that's for sure," he said.
"But the discerning buyer will see value in it. It'll end up being extremely good value for them."
Recent sales can offer some indication of where the price might sit.
It is understood a regular penthouse apartment in the Sapphire complex recently sold off-market for close to $4 million, while a three-bedroom apartment on the level below sold in 2021 for $2.3 million.
With that in mind, there's every chance the sale could set a Canberra residential price record, beating the current benchmark of $9 million.
The Sapphire complex was developed by Keggins and designed by Melbourne architecture firm Elenberg Fraser.
It was completed in 2020, but the penthouse took another 18 months to complete.
Stephanie Davies, sales development manager at Keggins, said the amalgamation of the three apartments was planned early in the development.
"It's not something that can be done retrospectively," she said.
"The sheer scale of this home is pretty special."
It sold for $5.1 million in August 2021, CoreLogic records show.
Following the sale, the owner engaged Melbourne-based Parallel Workshop Architects to design every space of the home.
In an interview with design publication The Local Project, Parallel Workshop Architects director John Xu said the client came to him in 2019, right before construction began.
"The initial brief for the penthouse project was driven by the idea from the client that he wanted to build a dream home for his own young family," he said.
"Since it is the client's vision to create a kingdom for his daughter, we have used a lot of classic materials and texture to ensure the longevity of the home."
Mr Xu said the brief was to make the most of unobstructed views of Lake Burley Griffin, while the layout was designed to cater to different occasions.
Expressions of interest on the home close on November 22.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.