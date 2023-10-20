The Canberra Times
What's on in Canberra this weekend

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated October 20 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
MOCCA TURNS 60

Friends old and new are invited to spend the day on Saturday at MOCCA, celebrating 60 years of the early childhood and education centre in Manuka.

