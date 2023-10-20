Friends old and new are invited to spend the day on Saturday at MOCCA, celebrating 60 years of the early childhood and education centre in Manuka.
The Manuka Occasional Childcare Centre had its beginnings in 1963 when 1963 Mothercraft nurses were given the building and "began providing a service that supported mothers who found themselves alone during those early days of Canberra's development".
In 1988, the Manuka Occasional Childcare Centre Association was formed and acronym MOCCA began.
On Saturday from 10.30am to 2.30pm, there will be children's entertainment, coffee and face painting. BYO picnic lunch.
The Australian Native Plant Society Canberra is holding its big spring plant sale on Saturday.
It's on from 8.30am to 1pm (or until sold out) in the southern car park of the Australian National Botanic Gardens in Clunies Ross Street, Acton.
There will be around 5000 Australian native plants for sale, representing 250 species.
All plants are selected to be suitable to Canberra and its surrounds.
Gates open at 8.30am on Saturday. Bring a bag or box for your purchases.
Plant lists are available from the ANPSC website.
All sales are by card, no cash sales.
It's spring, so that means fete season. And don't we all love a good fete?
Hawker Primary School fete is on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.
After a three-year break due to the pandemic, the school is excited to be welcoming the community back to its fete.
Stalls include books, cakes, craft, plants, lucky dip and face painting. There will be food and drink also to buy.
The school is in Erldunda Circuit, Hawker.
And the Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo is at Exhibition Park in Canberra Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.
Tickets are $16 for adults or $12 for concession. Children under 16 have free entry.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.