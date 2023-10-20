Police are asking for help identify two female strangers who helped a young girl after she was allegedly sexually assaulted in an alley.
It was about 1.52am on July 29 when the two women were in Petrie Plaza in the city. Police said the pair approached the girl's friend, who had been looking for her.
The three of them found the 17-year-old and a man in Tocumwal Lane near the Canberra Centre.
Police said the two women had helped the teenager, and they wanted to speak with them.
A 25-year-old man is accused of attacking the girl in Tocumwal Lane.
Marco Ciccardi, 25, of Coombs, has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and two counts of common assault. He has not entered pleas.
Police have issued images of the two women hoping they will contact police or that people who know them will provide their identities.
They also asked anyone who witnessed the alleged assault in July and who has not yet spoken to police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7498453.
