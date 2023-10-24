In my opinion, tarts and pies are easily some of the most beautiful desserts. I can't really think of anything more evocative than an apple pie. Referenced time and time again in pop culture, when this dessert is mentioned I am overcome with thoughts of latticed shortcrust pastry folded over sweet, gooey cinnamon and apple filling with a generous scoop of vanilla bean ice-cream.
Despite only consisting primarily of three elements (a pastry or biscuit base, a sweet or tart filling and a topping of fresh fruit, meringue, crumble or more pastry), tarts and pies are endlessly rewarding to bake. I am particularly proud of my custard tart recipe. When I turned vegan five years ago, I never imagined that I would be eating a vegan custard tart (let alone one that I had created!)
There were many fails throughout the process, but the end result is smooth, creamy and addictive.
The fruit-based tarts and pies in this section are equally mouthwatering; I am fortunate enough to have beautiful citrus trees in my backyard, which allow me to continuously create these zesty treats.
I produced a considerable amount of tarts and pies over the year I spent writing this book and as a result I have plied neighbours, friends and family with copious desserts, much to their delight. In fact, my mum actively avoided my house for a while during the days I experimented with these recipes because she said she couldn't control herself around my baked goods!
I now gift tarts for birthdays rather than cakes, so much so that it has become a bit of a signature for me. I highly recommend making these for a special event, a gathering with family or friends, or as an alternative to a birthday cake for someone special. Sharing your baked goods with people you love is one of the best gifts you can give. It also really helps you feel connected to wherever you might call home, especially if you're growing your own produce.
This is a such a refreshing tart; its vibrant, sweet, tangy flavours make for a beautiful addition to any table. I'm lucky enough to have a house with an orange tree in the backyard, and it's one of the best additions to my business and the creation of this cookbook. It was so lovely walking out there while writing this book to choose a few oranges and make this beautiful orange tart. It's also such a convenient source of decorations, as I can dehydrate the oranges! If you don't have access to oranges though, you can also use orange juice.
I am always on dessert duty (shocking, I know) and this recipe is always the most requested. This is another dessert I assumed I'd never enjoy again after turning vegan, let alone a vegan alternative so scrumptious. Traditionally, custard tarts are baked in the oven, but I found that hand-whisking the custard on the stove not only gives you more control over the thickness, but ultimately gives you a creamier, more consistent custard tart.
If you decide to use a biscuit base (rather than a pastry base), there is no need to bake anything: you simply wait for the custard to be the right consistency, pour it straight into the base and let it stand in the fridge to set.
Tips:
Warm apple pie or crumble invokes feelings of home to so many people. The combination of warming cinnamon and nutmeg, crispy buttery crust and softened apples (always finished with a good dollop of cream, custard or ice-cream) is a crowd pleaser. My little twist on an apple pie crossed with an apple crumble gives you the best of both worlds!
Apple filling:
Crumble:
Tip: You can use store-bought vegan puff pastry or shortcrust pastry instead of making the pie crust to save time.
