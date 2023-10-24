Grease and line a 20 or 24 cm tart tin with a removable base.

Place the flour, sugar and salt in a mixing bowl (or a food processor) and whisk out any lumps.

Chop into small cubes or grate the vegan butter into the same mixing bowl.

If you are using the mixing bowl, use your hands to crumble the mixture together. Try rubbing your hands together with the mixture which will create a fine crumbly texture. Or if you are using a food processor, pulse until crumbled.

Add the ice-cold water into the bowl. If you are using a mixing bowl, using your hands, wooden spoon or spatula, start to combine the pastry to form a ball. Try not to use your hands for too long as it will warm up the butter in the dough, making it less flaky. Or pulse in a food processor until the dough begins to combine.

Form a dough ball and wrap the dough in cling wrap and place in the fridge for one hour to let the gluten relax.

When the hour is almost up, preheat the oven to 180°.

Remove the dough from the fridge and unwrap it. Place the dough on a large, floured surface and start to roll it out into a large circle with a floured rolling pin, around 30cm in diameter and 1/2cm thick. You want to make sure the dough circle is much larger than your tart tin. Alternating between tapping on the dough and rolling will help create an even surface. Also, change your direction when rolling to ensure even thickness. Continue to add flour if the dough feels too soft.

Roll the dough up on a floured rolling pin and slowly drape the dough over the tin by rolling the pin across the top. Press the pastry into the tin sides. Using a fork, prick the base of the dough a few times.

Brush some plant-based milk on top of the edges to help your pastry form a golden-brown crust. Add foil or baking paper to the base and then some cooking weights (I use either rice or ceramic baking beads) to blind bake your pastry.

Bake for around 20 minutes then remove the weights and bake for 5-10 more minutes. The pastry should start to look golden.

Peel and remove the cores of the apples and thinly slice them. Add them into a saucepan on medium heat along with the sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and melted vegan butter. Mix until combined and cook for seven minutes on the stove until the apples have softened. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Remove the pie crust from the oven and pour the apple mixture into the pie crust.

To make the crumble place all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix. Let the crumble cool for a few minutes to let the melted butter firm up.

Spread the crumble evenly on top of the apples and bake again for 30 to40 minutes. The crumble should be golden brown by the end of the baking time. Continue baking for five minutes if the crumble is still pale.