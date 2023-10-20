At 17, Niamh Pascoe was told she had an autoimmune disease that people usually develop in their 30s.
She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory disorder that affected her hands and feet.
As someone who is fiercely independent, the news was exceptionally hard for her to hear.
To reduce the risk of the disease worsening, she was prescribed steroids, cortisone injections and immunosuppressants. Health professionals also recommended she drop out of sports and stop doing high-impact exercises.
As a top performer on her school's rowing team, she was miserable.
"Because I've been diagnosed so early [in her life], they wanted to reduce as much damage as they could and try to get the condition under control," Niamh said.
But two years on, the 19-year-old has turned the tide. Although she has stopped rowing, Niamh began running in June this year to push her physical limits.
The Garran resident said she is stubborn and doesn't do well when told what she can't do.
"I don't really like being told 'no'," Niamh said. "I don't like being limited.
"I can take it at my own pace, I've got physiotherapists that support me. I've got friends and family that support me so I'm really enjoying it."
She said the new hobby had helped her get her fitness back on track and see her friends at the same time.
And to prove "everyone" wrong, Niamh has registered to run five kilometres in The Canberra Times Fun Run on November 5. She has never done a big run before and loves the challenge.
"I didn't want people to think that I wasn't able to do it," she said.
"A red-hot crack is the best that you can do."
Training for the fun run is an uphill battle but making peace with what it's like to live with rheumatoid arthritis has assisted her journey.
Her mum has especially helped her manage the condition. She makes sure her daughter proceeds with caution and takes mindful steps that don't hinder her treatment.
As the athlete becomes swamped with university work and rowing coach duties, she finds running has improved her time management. Going on runs has also significantly helped her mental health.
"I was in a bit of a hole and running just led me to focus on what I'm doing. It was a really good stress [relief] for me," Niamh said.
"After work, if I'm working early in the morning, I'll go for a run, then I'll probably drive to uni. I love structuring my day and running really helps me stay on track with work and uni."
She said she would feel a sense of relief once she crosses the finish line on November 5 as weeks of sticking to her routine would have finally paid off.
"I think I'll be very proud of myself and very grateful for the people who've supported me," Niamh said.
