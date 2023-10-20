The Canberra Times
Dutton has shown why he should never be Prime Minister

By Letters to the Editor
October 21 2023 - 5:30am
Peter Dutton is too divisive a figure to be Prime Minister. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
After the last few months it's apparent that there is nothing Peter Dutton wouldn't politicise and attempt to make cheap political points out of. Much of the divisive, misleading rhetoric on the Voice has come directly from him. The latest exercise in political point scoring is even worse.

