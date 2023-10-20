The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Paedophile Stephen Leonard Mitchell appeals ACT Supreme Court jail sentence

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated October 20 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Leonard Mitchell arrives at court on a previous occasion. Picture by Blake Foden
Stephen Leonard Mitchell arrives at court on a previous occasion. Picture by Blake Foden

A paedophile sporting coach who sexually abused children for years is appealing his jail sentence, claiming the judge erred in applying the incorrect maximum penalty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.