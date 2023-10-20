The kids are alright in the Canberra Chill.
The women's Hockey One side are set to debut a young up-and-coming goalkeeper for their round three clash with Adelaide Fire on Saturday night.
Queenslander Sarah Steinhardt, 22, moved to Canberra to pursue her hockey career this year and with the Chill she's finally been rewarded with her first Hockey One call up.
"It's been a few years since we've had someone in our women's program living in Canberra that has played as a goalie for the team," Chill coach Matt Cook said.
"She's been behind [Sydney-based] Rene Hunter who's been in the Australian development squad, and they have a really good relationship, but for this week selectors have gone with Sarah.
"It's really exciting for her and the program.
"Sarah is a calm goalkeeper that communicates really well, has good balance and an ability to stand still when shots are taken, which gives her every chance to make the save.
"That's her strength and what's got her this far. Hopefully she can continue that at the next level."
In their week one 4-1 loss in Perth, Canberra had seven debutants in the 14-woman squad. They had another few debuts last week in their 4-0 win over the Tassie Tigers, and Cook said their youthful squad is gaining confidence.
"It was nice for the group to rebound last week with a much better performance," he said.
"Adelaide will be a really tough test. They're a great team.
"They've signed international players and attracted some Hockeyroos to play for them this year.
"But we feel if we can perform to our best, we can be very competitive.
"A lot of players in the group haven't played at this level before and it's been nice to see them not just play but actually thrive and succeed."
The Chill will also welcome back some experience in Edwina Bone and Olivia Martin for the Adelaide clash.
Meanwhile in the later game in Adelaide the men's Canberra Chill team will still be searching for their first victory of the season.
Saturday: Adelaide Fire v Canberra Chill in Adelaide, Women 6.30pm, Men 8pm
