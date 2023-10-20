Put refreshing spring dips at the pool on your agenda this weekend as temperatures are expected to hit almost 30 degrees.
It was a warm sunny Friday and ANU student Eve O'Brien took advantage, taking her friends from Melbourne for a swim at the Kambah Pool.
"Three of my friends came from Melbourne to visit me and the weather was so warm so I took them for a swim in Kambah," Ms O'Brien said.
"I'm not working today and today was so warm we had to go for a dip."
The Melburnians were happy to see some consistent weather after escaping a rainy Victoria.
With more sunny spring days on the way, the ACT government has confirmed Canberra's seasonal pools, including the outdoor pools at Canberra Olympic Pool, Dickson Pool and Manuka Pool will open on Saturday, October 28.
Gungahlin Leisure Centre, Stromlo Leisure Centre, Lakeside Leisure Centre, Active Leisure Centre and the indoor pool at Canberra Olympic Pool are open all year round.
Pool operators are busy raking leaves, cleaning and refilling the pools before Canberrans rush to the pool openings.
An ACT government spokesperson said they were looking forward to a busy summer swim season across the territory.
"Public pools across our city provide highly valued sporting and recreational amenities to thousands in our community, from our youngest Canberrans to our most senior," the spokesperson said.
The government is also set to announce new managers for the Dickson, Civic, Gungahlin, Stromlo and Tuggeranong public pools, five months after a tender to manage them closed.
Canberra is forecast to reach a sunny maximum of 29 on Saturday and a mostly sunny 18 on Sunday.
READ MORE:
Meteorologist Jiwon Park said there were no serious weather warnings, with moderate fire warnings for the Canberra region.
"There will be 15-25kmh winds on Saturday, during the winds it will be dusty and windy," Mr Park said
"We're not expecting any rainfall on the weekend."
Mr Park said temperatures would remain above the October average of 19.
"We expect the temperatures to stay above the October average because of warm and dry conditions bought by El Nino," he said.
There is zero predicted rainfall on a mostly sunny Sunday, with northwesterly winds of 25-40kmh.
Monday will be sunny 23 with winds northwesterly 15-25kmh and zero chance of rainfall.
Tuesday is forecast for a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 25 with light winds during the day. Wednesday will be similar.
There's a 20 per cent chance of showers on Thursday with a minimum of 1 forecast and a maximum of 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.