The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Olympic Pool, Dickson Pool, Manuka Pool among ACT pools to open next weekend

Bageshri Savyasachi
Kerem Doruk
By Bageshri Savyasachi, and Kerem Doruk
October 21 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Put refreshing spring dips at the pool on your agenda this weekend as temperatures are expected to hit almost 30 degrees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.