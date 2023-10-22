Interesting story regarding contraband being "smuggled" into the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) by detainees and visitors. ("Police arrest Alexander Maconochie Centre inmates", October 13).
Fair call, and these people are aware of the consequences of doing so.
As a previous visitor to the AMC, I was often bemused regarding the inconsistencies of custodial officers and their "searches" of visitors to the centre. Sometimes, there would be a K9 unit there to "sniff" us out, followed by emptying our pockets, shaking our hair (contraband often brought in via hair ties/scrunchies), showing the inside of our mouths and then the metal detector prior to entering the visitor centre.
Other times, there was minimal intervention with "searches" of visitors; some visitors just having to use the metal detector screening machine. Talk about from the sublime to the ridiculous.
In a previous life, I also worked within the AMC as a throughcare case manager. This permitted me to use the staff entrance to the centre, where I just wandered through, only having to use the metal detector machine and the iris scanner.
Upon reflection, I realise I could have been supplying all kinds of contraband to detainees due to the limited search procedures.
This begs the obvious question of why all AMC staff are not searched for contraband? Mmm, lots of food for thought right there.
There is a widespread view in the ACT that Canberra alone got it right in the referendum because Canberrans are better educated and more caring.
I have another view. As home to both the federal and territory public service the majority here believe more government is the answer to most things, including what is best for Aboriginal people.
That's despite evidence suggesting too much government of Aboriginal people by land councils and such is part of the problem. Giving Aboriginal activists a special place in the constitution would not fix anything.
The "no" advocates offered viable actions. They included an audit of where the billions spent each year went, law enforcement to reduce the disgusting violence against women and girls in remote communities, measures to improve kids education, emphasis on more self-reliance instead of welfare and treating all Australians equally whatever their history.
The majority liked it and voted accordingly. It's called democracy.
Your article "Children affected on every level" (October 19) missed important context about Israel's blockade of Gaza prior to the war. The blockade was only imposed after Hamas overthrew Fatah in Gaza in a bloody coup and started firing rockets at Israel.
The blockade was found to be legal by a UN commission and only kept out goods that could be used for military purposes - but not food, fuel, medicine, water, clothing etc.
Each of four previous wars with Israel were started by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad or both sending rocket barrages into Israel.
Conditions in Gaza are so poor largely because Hamas spends billions of dollars of international aid on its terrorist infrastructure and weapons, instead of on basic necessities. Homes aren't rebuilt because Hamas uses the donated concrete for its terror tunnels instead.
Given their regular table-thumping and mad barking at anything reformist in the ACT as well as at the national level, Zed Seselja's close rightist federal Liberal colleagues Dutton, Canavan and Cash would be reluctant to campaign here.
They would almost certainly wimp out if they were asked to publicly campaign for ACT Liberal candidates on street corners and in shopping centres at the next territory and federal elections.
It is likely that the latest tedious and tiresome onslaught from this Liberal clique is being aided and abetted by the aspiring NSW senator.
He will be seeking to revitalise his former unproductive fear-mongering and interventionist skills in the direction of a state electorate that does not deserve representation by any of the ACT party's unelectable members.
Kym MacMillan must surely be kidding in his criticism of Senator Pocock for opposing an inquiry into Indigenous child abuse (Letters, October 20).
This would be the inquiry along racial lines proposed within minutes of the referendum count by the same Peter Dutton who had just done his utmost to portray the referendum as racially divisive.
If you look at the Australian Electoral Commission's map of referendum voting by polling booths across Australia it looks like a nation divided by colour as booths in predominantly Indigenous communities supported the Voice strongly.
How is it that people fell for the obvious lie conflating the Indigenous Voice with a nation divided, when that division existed anyway?
Look at that map fellow Australians. That's you in the mirror. What is not visible is how many were conned.
Cam McDonald (Letters, October 18) observes that Canberra voters are like the single marcher out of step with the troop. But of course to make an accurate judgement you have to observe which marchers are in step with the music. It could be that the single marcher is listening. But of course if you don't know, then that's okay.
Prime Minister Albanese took the hard road.
It would have been politically expedient to postpone his promise to try to get the Voice approved in the referendum. But he truly believed that it was right that Australia should face up to its past and try to build a better future with good will through reconciliation.
He did this by inviting the First Nations people to sit at the table and to join the conversation about how to build a better understanding of how to move forward.
He did the brave and right thing. The Voice was centred on being positive. I wish all politicians had had the same dignity.
The Australian constitution is a 19th century compact between six colonies (or seven if you wish to include New Zealand) and the UK (until1986) that has been tinkered with at the edges over the years.
What is really needed is a modern constitution, a total rewrite which includes recognition of Australia's first nations.
Perhaps modern European post World War II constitutions such as those of Germany, Austria, Finland, and Italy could provide some guidance.
Albanese has had a bad fortnight. His misguided "Voice" hasn't helped the Indigenous people. And now he has flagrantly ignored the plight of the indigenous Palestinians.
Unfortunately Peter Dutton's ego has had a turbo boost and he's not going to have any sympathy for Palestine while he can get political mileage from the Israeli perspective.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton wants our Prime Minister to visit Israel.
Considering that we Australians wouldn't even set up so much as a Voice on Aboriginal issues, we would have little to contribute regarding the profoundly complex, lengthy conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
The huge amount of money that gets wasted on security for these high-level photo ops could be better used repairing the water system and hospitals in Gaza.
Although Ian Jannaway (Letters, October 19) opines that "it is naive to expect combatants to adhere to the Geneva Conventions today" the United Nations, the International Court and the Red Cross, amongst numerous others, believes they establishes baseline norms for the treatment of civilians and prisoners of war, hostages, the sick and injured and others.
The so called "rules of war" are the obligations countries and other entities freely assume by treaty and practice to bind themselves to. They maintain a practical balance between military actions and agreed civilised behaviour in times of conflict.
Last Saturday, in a media release, our Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, stated "President Biden has called upon Israel to operate by the rules of war in its response to Hamas attacks - we join with him and others in that call".
The Geneva Conventions are not, as Ian would have us believe, "... at best suggestions, no longer rules."
I refer to Ian Jannaway's assertion (Letters, October 19) that the rules of war are mere "suggestions". I might suggest that many motorists treat the road rules as mere suggestions. Which is fine (perhaps) until the fine or the day in court arrives "suggesting" a penalty.
Hands up those who voted "yes" but are relieved that the proposal was defeated, and those for whom the Aboriginal predicament is now a case of out of sight, out of mind.
Like Mario Stivala I wasn't amused by Ian Morrison's letter affecting to be from a caricature of an elitist "yes" voter. I understand that such crude stuff relies utterly on scorn and disparagement, not at all on reality let alone wit. Still, that Mr Stivala wonders if he too should be offended is at least something to smile at.
Paul Fitzwarryne (Letters, October 19) condemns the preservation of "an episode from the [60,000 year old] past". Why not extend it to include the billions spent on memorials and glorification of all the "episodes" associated with the phrase "Lest We Forget"? And where does he get the idea that the "policy of unity and assimilation" has been successful?
Senator Cash has a mission to save us Canberrans from ourselves. Her agenda must be long, considering all the "dubious" policies we have in education, health, environment, justice, welfare, and sport. Perhaps she could start a campaign to abolish the ACT altogether, thus ridding the nation of us pesky people who can't even vote right.
I despair of retaining our Australian English. What are Anzac cookies? I heard this twice on recent TV news items. The people speaking were Australian as far as I could judge so why did they not say Anzac biscuits?
Going to university means you are educated, it does not however make you intelligent. It would be fair to say that as a result of the referendum outcome the ACT has a high percentage of educated fools.
[Australia] always was, always will be ... irredeemably racist, and forever trapped in its ignoble penal colonial origins. Unable to rise above itself, unable to show magnanimity and compassion. With minds and spirits as shackled as the First Australians who were shackled for the crime of being here first. Shame.
How well did our involvement go in Iraq or Afghanistan? Not good right? Let's not get involved in Israel then, eh?
Now I know what a pyrrhic victory means.
