Pasta Love by Jaclyn Crupi shows you how to make pasta like a nonna

By Jaclyn Crupi
October 25 2023 - 5:00am
Left: Author Jaclyn Crupi with nonna Onorina Massimi. Right: Crupi's new book, Pasta Love. Picture supplied
Eating a plate of pasta is joyous. I feel so happy just thinking about eating a plate of pasta. Whether you rolled the dough by hand with a rolling pin or opened a packet of pasta, you have made a meal that will feed and nourish people. You brought together starch, fat and salt in a perfect alchemy. When you cook for another person, you're inviting them into your life. You're offering care and nourishment and love. There is no sincerer love than the love of pasta.

