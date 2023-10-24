I never feel conflicted about eating pasta. I don't worry about carbs or calories. Pasta is about love and pleasure and enjoying the best parts of this one life we get. Pasta is also generous and can be a low-cost meal to prepare for a crowd. How we serve and eat pasta says something about us. How much parmigiano is too much? Do you always spill sauce on your white top? What about a side of burrata? Should you add a textured crumb with an anchovy pangrattato? What is that spoon doing next to your plate of spaghetti? But before we can eat it, we need to cook it, so let's start there.