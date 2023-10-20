Canberra's Tia Gregory, who works in real estate in the national capital, has been checking out a fresh location as a contestant on the new series of Love Island Australia.
And she reckons the dating pool in Canberra is "limited".
The breathless publicity blurb for the, ahem, dating show, reckons Tia is "super savvy and ambitious".
"As soon as she walks in the villa, Tia will be turning heads," we are told.
"She wants to go on the show to find real love and says she is over the limited dating pool in the nation's capital."
Tia, 24, has been single for the past five years. She is ready to find someone and settle down.
She wants a guy who is "funny and genuine, and likes to party every now and then".
"In the past she has been attracted to bad boys and tattoos, but she wants to change that in the villa," the Channel Nine publicity says.
"Tia has focused on her career in real estate the last few years and is an up-and-coming go-getter.
"She loves to experience the finer things in life after working hard and recently bought herself a Mercedes-Benz as a present."
Tia said: "This experience of going into the villa is so out of my comfort zone, but I am ready to have fun."
Love Island Australia is filmed in Spain. It starts on WIN-TV on October 30.
"The whole experience is going to be amazing," Tia said.
"I think one of the biggest things for me will be opening up and finding love. Just seeing how I get to know myself in a situation like this, and how I am going to deal with it."
But as well as a suntan, she hopes to find a long-term relationship.
"I have found it hard. I'm not picky but I am very independent," she said.
"I don't really need that person in my life if he is going to cause chaos. I want someone who is grown up, mature, has his own job.
"I don't mind a bit of partying here and there. Ultimately I want someone who makes good choices. I want a man who has a bit of passion, a man who is motivated. A man who has a healthy lifestyle."
