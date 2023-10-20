There has been an outbreak of Norovirus among elderly patients at Canberra Hospital.
The outbreak is in the geriatrics unit, 11B.
Norovirus is a viral stomach bug that can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea.
Nine patients and three staff members have symptoms, Canberra Health Services said.
"Norovirus is prevalent at this time of year and it is not unique to just hospitals. The cause of the outbreak at Canberra Hospital is being investigated," a spokesperson said.
"At this stage, nine patients and three team members are presenting as symptomatic, with testing to confirm.
"All teams have responded rapidly and potential cases are contained and appropriate infection control procedures are in place.
"As per our usual public health messaging, we remind visitors to please not attend health facilities if you are feeling unwell."
The ACT Health website describes Norovirus as "a very common viral infection that causes gastroenteritis.
"It is highly contagious and often causes outbreaks, particularly in aged care facilities, child care centres, schools and hospitals."
Symptoms usually begin between one to two days after exposure to the virus, and the illness usually lasts between one to three days, the ACT Health website says.
"Norovirus is highly infectious and is spread from the vomit or faeces of an infected person," it says.
It can be spread by:
The bug can impact anyone, but the elderly, the disabled and children are at a higher risk of complications or severe illness.
"There is no specific treatment for norovirus gastroenteritis. However it is very important to drink lots of fluids such as plain water or oral rehydration solutions to avoid dehydration," ACT Health says
"The most effective way of preventing norovirus gastroenteritis is to practice good hand washing."
