Norovirus outbreak in Canberra Hospital geriatric ward

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated October 20 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 2:49pm
There has been an outbreak of Norovirus among elderly patients at Canberra Hospital.

