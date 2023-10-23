On Saturday, October 28 at Luna Bar will be a spooktacular degustation dinner curated by your culinary caretaker, the 2023 Australian Hotels Association Chef of the Year Adrianne Davo. From strip loin with Vegemite, coffee sauce and pickled radish to chicken supreme featuring black rice and housemade pineapple sauce, the food will be complemented by such potions as the Black Margarita, Morticia's Elixir or Lurch's lethal libation, a blend of Makers Mark bourbon, elderflower liqueur, grapefruit, and mint. There will be 6pm and 8pm sittings and you can choose from a three-, six- 65 or eight-course 85 degustation. A booking fee of $20 a head is required which will be deducted from each degustation order at the bar. See: lunabar.com.au.