Now, this really does look to be the act of an absolute scoundrel.
Someone has stolen a carved wooden wombat from a street in Chifley that once had a very utilitarian purpose but which has found a place in the heart of the neighbourhood.
Lindsay Davidson carved the wombat with a chainsaw to put out the front of his house in Clarkson Street in Chifley to stop people parking on his pavers and breaking them.
The wombat, known as Wombat, soon became a hit in the neighbourhood, with kids sitting and playing on him.
"I can't tell you the number of times I've come home and found a random family with him," Lindsay said.
Then, on Thursday around lunchtime, Wombat was stolen.
"I work from home and about 3.30pm my neighbour texted me and said, 'Where's Wombat'? And I was like, 'What'?"Lindsay said.
Video footage from the neighbour is being reviewed.
It's believed the wombat may have been stolen about 1.10pm on Thursday.
Wombat had sat on the street for more than two years, without any issue.
Now, Lindsay would just like him to be returned.
"When I first put him out, my wife said, 'Someone will take him' and I was like, 'It'll be fine and if they do, it's no loss to us, it didn't cost us anything'," he said.
"But now I'm really sad and every time I pull up to the house I expect him to be there."
