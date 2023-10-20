Want to see a crocodile in Glebe Park? How about a dinosaur?

There's a very special gift coming for the children and young people of Canberra, thanks to ACT Children and Young People Commissioner Jodie Griffiths-Cook.
It's all about supporting their right to play and recreation. And it's fun. Lots of fun.
In celebration of Children's Week, which starts on Saturday, Commissioner Griffiths-Cook will turn Glebe Park into a virtual, magical play space.
Using the Magical Park app, children and young people can explore a range of virtual reality worlds, all without leaving Glebe Park.
They can meet Australian animals, learn about recycling, roam around with dinosaurs, help rescue escaped kittens and much more.
The app and the experience are free and can be accessed by most smart devices.
"This year's Children's Week theme is highlighting children's right to play and relaxation. So, I thought, 'why not release some dinosaurs into Glebe Park?'," she said.
"Also, it's Term 4 of school so students are getting tired, and we've had some pretty difficult things hitting the news lately.
"The Magical Park initiative highlights two things we know from speaking to children and young people: they love playing in nature, and there is a positive role for devices to enhance play and relaxation.
"Magical Park does both. But most importantly, it's just fun."
Over the past four months, Ms Griffiths-Cook has consulted more than 755 children and young people about what is important to them in play and recreational spaces in the ACT.
The findings will be released in Children's Week.
Magical Park has stemmed from comments made during the consultations.
"The whole mission and purpose of Magical Park is to combine technology with the outdoors, and to explore how children can positively use devices to play and learn," Ms Griffiths-Cook said.
The Magical Park app will be accessible in Glebe Park from Saturday until October 29 during daylight hours.
Ms Griffiths-Cook and her team will be in Glebe Park from 9.30am to 11.30am on Saturday to start the celebration. Kids who attend may get a prize.
