The ACT Greens have called for a ceasefire in the conflict between Palestine and Israel, describing the bombardment of Gaza as a war crime and collective punishment from the state of Israel.
ACT Greens cabinet minister Rebecca Vassarotti has told a pro-Palestine rally the violence in Gaza was the result of generations of colonisation, expulsion, persecution and trauma, along with anti-Semitism and Islamaphobia.
"The State of Israel was founded in response to the horrors of the holocaust, but has itself led now to decades of oppression and dispossession for the Palestinian people," Ms Vassarotti said.
"The Greens are founded on values of peace and non-violence. We condemn the attacks on civilians by both the State of Israel and Hamas.
"We condemn the war crimes perpetrated in this conflict. The deaths of innocent people is horrifying and must stop.
"War crimes and crimes against humanity must stop. Hamas must release hostages. The State of Israel must stop its bombardment, stop its blockade and halt its plans for an invasion in Gaza."
Ms Vassarotti said the Greens condemned the decades of occupation and displacement which had denied the rights to self-determination of Palestinian people. These were circumstances, she said, that had fostered the rise of Hamas.
"The international community has a responsibility to protect civilian lives. What we are currently seeing inflicted on Gaza is collective punishment from the Israeli government; a war crime and clear violation of international law which must stop," she said.
Ms Vassarotti said the global community were taking actions towards peace while political leaders made decisions that killed people.
"This is a painful time for the Jewish and Palestinian communities in Canberra, who must be able to grieve the loss of loved ones and publicly express solidarity for those trying to stay safe back home," she said.
"Violence degrades and weakens the bonds that tie us all together, right when we most need to remember our common humanity. The racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, anti-Arab sentiment, and Islamophobia that has occurred in Australia over recent days has no place in our society."
Ms Vassarotti said the Greens stood with those coming together to embrace the diversity of their community and calling for peace.
"We come together in sadness, solidarity and in love," she said.
The protest in Garema Place marked the second week a rally had been held in solidarity with the people of Palestine. A few hundred people gathered about 5.30pm for the rally, watched on by a handful of police officers.
More than 200 people gathered in the same spot last Friday evening, chanting for a "free Palestine".
Organisers expect a planned pro-Palestine march through central Sydney on Saturday to draw up to 10,000 people after police cleared the controversial event to go ahead.
A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed the march had been approved but added that clearance could be withdrawn.
The Greens last week defended promoting a snap rally organised by the Palestine Action Group Canberra, which called on people to stand with Palestine and for an end to the war in Gaza.
Mr Rattenbury last week said the ACT Greens condemned the actions of Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip, in its recent attacks on Israel and sharing an event was not an endorsement of the views of those who may attend.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee had earlier called on Mr Rattenbury to explain why his party promoted an event that "seeks to celebrate atrocities in the Middle East".
The latest conflict began after Hamas, an Islamic militant group based in the Gaza strip which has called for the destruction of the modern state of Israel, launched an attack on October 7, killing 1400 Israelis.
According to Palestinian health officials, the toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza has now risen to more than 3500 dead and more than 12,000 wounded.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has told troops gathered at the Gaza border they will soon see the Palestinian enclave "from inside", suggesting an expected ground invasion with the aim of annihilating Hamas could be nearing.
"You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come," Gallant told soldiers.
Israel has put the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people under siege and bombarded the enclave in strikes that have killed thousands and made more than a million homeless.
An estimated 200 people, including 30 minors and young children and 20 people over the age of 60, are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, Israel's public broadcaster Kan said, citing military sources.
