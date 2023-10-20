Fears a defeat for the Voice would derail other moves to achieve reconciliation between Indigenous Australians and the broader community have, sadly, come to pass.
Opportunistic and populist state opposition leaders have seized upon the outcome to renege on bipartisan commitments to treaty processes.
This is completely unjustified. The referendum was about a very specific amendment to the federal constitution. It had nothing to do with moves by the Queensland, NSW and Victorian governments to negotiate treaties with first nations.
It is classic populist dog whistling by conservative politicians who interpret the referendum result as a reaction to bizarre perceptions of Indigenous "advantage". But poor health, employment and educational outcomes, high rates of incarceration and early death can hardly be considered advantages, and the statistics are undeniable.
While a majority of Australians voted "no" there is no evidence to suggest this is indicative of a rising tide of racism.
The biggest hurdle the Voice had to overcome, and arguably the main reason it failed, was it would be entrenched in the Constitution.
History has shown Australians are very wary about editing the nation's birth certificate with only eight of the 44 referenda held since Federation making it across the line. That is a strike rate of less than 20 per cent.
So, even before the starter's gun was fired, the odds against the Voice getting up were five to one. When, however, the fact that no referendum has succeeded without bipartisan support is taken into account, the odds of success were effectively zero.
Any political party that thinks it can improve its electoral chances by reneging on previous undertakings of bipartisanship because it believes the electorate doesn't care about the plight of first nations people is riding for a fall.
This uncharitable turn on the Indigenous community - which has been aptly likened to kicking first nations people when they are down - will not quickly be forgotten.
Nor will the alacrity with which people such as Queensland Opposition leader David Crisafulli backflipped at the first opportunity.
It was only five months ago that Queensland LNP MPs voted with the Palaszczuk government to set up a First Nations Treaty Institute and a truth-telling and healing inquiry.
The obvious question voters will be asking themselves ahead of next October's Queensland election is "if the LNP can't be trusted to keep their word on this then what can they be trusted on?"
In the meantime the treaty process in Queensland has been left hanging in limbo with the Premier apparently reluctant to press ahead without bi-partisan support.
The NSW Premier Chris Minns, to his great credit, is sticking to his guns on treaty and a legislated Voice to state Parliament despite a similar backflip by NSW Opposition leader Mark Speakman.
"I don't necessarily believe the will of the people of Australia is to stop progress [on] reconciliation or closing the gap metrics," he said.
Victoria's Opposition leader John Pesutto, meanwhile, is sitting on the fence despite the Victorian LNP backing legislation to establish a treaty authority in 2022.
One jurisdiction that is not tearing itself apart over treaty, recognition and Voice is the ACT.
It is now four years since the ACT government, working with the ACT Voice - the ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Elected Body - negotiated the ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Agreement (2019-2028).
And no, in the ACT the sky has not fallen in as a result.
