Everyone knows flavour is important, right? But what turns flavour into something even more spectacular? Texture!
Joshua Weissman digs deeper into what makes a stellar meal in his latest book, Texture Over Taste.
I usually don't crave mac and cheese until I see it. Somehow, this happens every single time. If it worked for you here, then great, my job is done. This mac and cheese is creaminess and cheesiness incarnate. It doesn't get any more luxurious on the palate in the world of Americanised cheesy pastas than this. It's truly a beautiful thing.
1. Preheat the oven to 325° F (165°C). Grease a 2.8L baking dish with cooking spray or vegetable oil.
2. Fill a 4.7 to 5.7L pot about three-fourths full with water, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Season generously with kosher salt. When the water is boiling, add the elbow macaroni. Cook according to the package directions, subtracting one to two minutes from the suggested time. You want it to be just under al dente.
3. In a medium bowl, combine the sharp cheddar cheese and raclette or Gruyère cheese. Set aside.
4. Drain the pasta in a colander. To the same pot over medium heat, add the butter. When the butter has melted, whisk in the all-purpose flour. Cook for 30 seconds, stirring often.
5. While constantly whisking, add in half of the milk. Stir until it begins to thicken, and then add the rest of the milk and all the heavy whipping cream. Continue to stir and heat until the mixture is glossy and lightly thickened.
6. Turn off the heat and whisk in half the cheese mixture. Continuously stir for five minutes, or until the cheese is completely melted and the sauce is glossy.
7. Add the cooked pasta to the cheese sauce, and fold until completely coated with the cheese. Season to taste with additional salt if needed. Immediately pour half the cheesy pasta into the prepared baking dish. Add half the remaining cheese mixture, followed by the other half of the cheesy pasta, and finally top with the remaining cheese mixture.
8. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly and melted. Turn on the broiler and lightly brown the top to your liking. Serve immediately while hot.
Serves 6-8.
Ah, the combination of not one but two of my all-time favourite fried chickens. Karaage happens to be completely gluten free, so here you go, gluten-free homies - we've got your recipe. I think the crunchiest of all chickens is usually Korean fried chicken, but one of the beauties of karaage is the simplicity of its texture - it's very light and crisp, but its initial crunch is always so tantalising.
Nashville hot oil:
1. Place the cornstarch in a shallow dish. Set aside. Place a wire rack on a baking sheet. Set aside.
2. In a medium bowl, combine the soy sauce, distilled white vinegar, ginger, white pepper, sriracha, and fine sea salt. Whisk until combined. Add the chicken to the mixture, coat thoroughly in the sauce, cover, and place in the fridge for at least five minutes or up to overnight.
3. Add the vegetable oil to a 5.6L heavy-bottomed pot. (The oil shouldn't be any higher in the pot than halfway.) Heat the oil to 180°C over medium-high heat.
4 .While the oil is heating, toss the chicken in the cornstarch until it's completely coated in every nook and cranny. Place the coated chicken on a separate baking sheet.
5. Working in three batches, place the chicken in the hot oil and fry for four to five minutes, or until it's completely cooked through and the outside is a crispy golden brown. (To check if the chicken is fully cooked, remove the thickest piece and cut it in half. If the inside is bleeding or still pink, place it back in the oil and continue cooking until it's fully cooked.) Transfer the cooked chicken to the wire rack to drain. Repeat with the remaining chicken.
6. Make the Nashville hot oil by combining the smoked paprika, cayenne, white pepper, garlic powder, MSG (if using), salt, and brown sugar in a medium metal or heatproof bowl. Whisk until combined. Add 1 cup (240ml) of the hot fry oil from the frying pot. Whisk again until thoroughly combined.
7. Add the chicken to the Nashville hot oil. Toss until the chicken is completely coated and then transfer to the wire rack to drain. Serve immediately with alight drizzle of your favourite honey over the top. (Alternatively, serve as is or with a flavored mayo or aioli on the side for dipping.)
Serves 5-6.
Whatever you do, take the corner pieces for yourself. Save none for anyone else.
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly coat an 8 to 8-inch (20cm) baking pan with cooking spray. Optionally, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper if the pan isn't nonstick.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, brown sugar, and melted butter until combined. Add the eggs, egg yolk, vanilla extract, and vegetable oil. Whisk until thoroughly combined.
3. Stir in the fine sea salt, baking soda, and cornstarch. Add the all-purpose flour and cocoa powder, and stir until thoroughly combined and homogeneous. Fold in the chocolate until evenly distributed.
4. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, and use a spatula to spread the mixture evenly to the edges of the pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the brownies are cooked through and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.
5. Remove the brownies from the oven, and set aside to cool completely before cutting and serving.
Makes 9 brownies.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.