Canberra's iconic colourful paddle boat fleet will disappear from the waters of Lake Burley Griffin.
Paddle Boat operator Nick Tyrell announced the closure of Capital Paddle on Friday afternoon.
"Unfortunately the old paddle boats are almost a half-century old, and although we'd love to see them operate for ever they really are just at the end of their useful life. It's practically impossible to find parts for them to keep them going, so we came to the decision with the NCA to retire them before the summer."
Mr Tyrell said the paddle boats had reached the end of their useful life and were in need of major repairs which the operator could not afford.
"Many of them needed major repairs and we couldn't find various central parts for them," Mr Tyrell said.
"The cost was just exorbitant and we just ran out of time before summer."
Many Canberrans will have fond memories of peddling out onto Lake Burley Griffin on one of lake's iconic paddle boats.
Capital paddle was launched by Nick Tyrrell, founder of GoBoat Canberra in 2019.
Canberrans can still chart the lake with Mr Tyrell's electric GoBoats.
