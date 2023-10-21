The Australian economy is in uncharted territory.
The central bank is trying to bring inflation down while holding the unemployment rate near historic lows even as the biggest European war since 1945, resurgent Middle East conflict and China growth concerns roil the global economy.
But this is not about that.
Instead, it is about Australia's remarkable, but largely unheralded, transformation from a country heavily dependent on foreign capital to one that now invests more offshore than it takes in.
This may sound quite esoteric when the challenge of just getting by understandably preoccupies most at the moment.
But it is a development with real implications for the strength of the economy and how well it will weather the next major global shock, whether it be war, another pandemic, the destructive impact of climate change or some other unwelcome surprise.
Senior Reserve Bank of Australia official Penelope Smith drew attention to the phenomenon in a speech late last week in which she pointed out Australia's net liabilities - the difference between domestic assets owned by foreigners and offshore assets owned by Australians - have plunged to 32 per cent of gross domestic product, the lowest point since the mid-1980s.
This is not because global investors have lost interest in Australia. Far from it. More than $106 billion flowed into the country last year, making it the world's seventh biggest investment destination.
It is because more than $195 billion poured out during the same period.
While some of this was dividends being paid to offshore investors who helped fund the mining boom, the bulk came from the nation's cashed up superannuation industry, which has become one of the world's great pools of wealth.
Ever since federation, Australia has been heavily reliant on foreign capital to finance its development, which has been a source of vulnerability. Being a net capital exporter puts the country on a firmer footing.
But it does not make us immune to the impact of shocks or mean there is no room for improvement.
As University of NSW economist Richard Holden set out in a speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday, the country faces some daunting challenges like the clean energy transition, the ageing population, poor productivity and a housing crisis.
Major reform is overdue in key areas like taxation. But can policymakers to rise to the challenge in the current political environment? We need them to.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.