The "war on drugs" has proved to be a long-term failure and different approaches are clearly needed.
Senator Michaelia Cash, with her bill to the Senate that attempted to override the upcoming changes to the ACT drug laws, has a duty to explain why this so-called "war" is a better approach?
It has become evident that the LNP is the party for looking after vested interests, and there is no doubt there are a vast array of vested interests in keeping drugs in the criminal justice system, rather than treating them as a health problem.
I've often wondered how the term "growing a pear" seems to relate to a growth in conviction and courage.
I've also heard that the Coalition will always be left in the wake of the government unless they "grow a pear".
I suppose an opposition that begins to score points against a government and drives its supporters to almost mouth-frothing name-calling is beginning to show signs of "pear growing".
Why is "growing a pear" some sort of benchmark instead of "growing an apple" or "growing an orange"?
Probably it's because apples and oranges are "incompearable".
We often hear it said Israel has a right to defend itself. Of course it does. The actions of Hamas are contemptible.
However, retaliation and revenge are not defending oneself. They are very differently motivated. Cutting off water, electricity and fuel supplies to over 2 million people is not defending Israel. It cannot degrade Hamas' capacity for violence without first causing massive loss of life to civilians.
Such actions are likely to make Israelis and Palestinians less safe by generating new waves of bitter people from whom extremists will be recruited.
It's time for the old Indigenous leaders like Marcia Langton, Linda Burney and their ilk to step aside.
They have got Indigenous issues nowhere. It is time for a new generation to step up and take the issues forward.
Step up, Jacinta Price. She talks a whole lot of sense.
I would vote for her to be PM.
I hope the federal government doesn't go in the same direction as their Victorian counterparts, as regards EV road taxes.
The High Court's rejection of the electric vehicle tax should be an indicator of where we are heading. Vehicle pollution is helping to fuel the weather disasters that are costing our state governments dearly. This year the NSW government pledged $500 million to fix road flood damage.
The fumes from petrol cars are also a proven health hazard, costing the health sector billions of dollars a year. A pollution tax would be more appropriate.
Taxing EV road-usage will only lead to a dead end. The uptake of clean transport needs to accelerate.
Ronny Schnapp (Letters, October 19) disingenuously uses the words "a village" to describe what is an ever-expanding patchwork quilt of 144 illegal Jewish settlements with a population of 450,000 and more than 100 settler outposts spread throughout the West Bank on Palestinian land.
Then there is the network of interconnecting roads that only exist to service the settlements and permanently deprive Palestinian farmers use of their land and severely restrict Palestinian movement.
It is shameful that the so-called civilised Western world of which Australia is a part has sat on its hands for decades and allowed Israel to get away with these flagrant breaches of international law.
How anyone can expect a viable Palestinian state to exist under those conditions beggars belief.
