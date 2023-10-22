Good morning and welcome to another round of Senate estimates. As always, we'll be bringing you the biggest and best moments from the hearings as federal senators grill the nation's top bureaucrats.
First up this morning, we have Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water and Parliamentary Departments.
So grab your morning beverage of choice and stay tuned for updates. Happy esties!
The blog is below this line and sometimes takes a couple of seconds to appear.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.