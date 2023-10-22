The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Live

Senate estimates live blog: news and updates from Parliament House

Miriam Webber
Natalie Vikhrov
By Miriam Webber, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated October 23 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Good morning and welcome to another round of Senate estimates. As always, we'll be bringing you the biggest and best moments from the hearings as federal senators grill the nation's top bureaucrats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.