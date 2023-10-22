Calling all introverts: the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation has just the club for you.
Among its diversity networks is a safe space for introverts, the spy agency's annual report reveals.
The introverts network apparently "contributes to all staff being heard, recognised and valued for their contributions, regardless of how introverted or extroverted they are".
The idea is to give ASIO's introverted employees the best chance to "reach their full potential".
Public Eye has been digging through (virtual) stacks of annual reports this past week, and thought we would round up some of our favourite lines for you.
Flipping through the Australian Public Service Commission's report we learned it sure does cost to hire a grad.
The commission has been trying to rein in what it spends per head on recruiting graduates through its Career Pathways program, but hasn't quite managed.
Average spend per head on marketing and promotion increased by approximately $30 for the 2023 grads to $230.
But the APSC said this was to be expected "given the ongoing competition for graduates in the Australian labour market and the rapid decrease in the average spend for the graduate cohort in the previous financial year".
It is true, spending did drop significantly for the 2022 cohort, down from $650 to $200 per candidate.
Meanwhile, the Department of Defence had some money to throw around, too, but it won't be telling us about it.
Defence exempted 224 contracts, worth a total value of $1.03 billion, from publication on AusTender in the last financial year for national security reasons.
It was quite a step up from contracts exempted in 2021-22, 165 of which had a total price tag of $380,576,290.
Things are looking pretty good at the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, where the gender pay gap "as at 30 June 2023 was -0.1% in favour of women".
And the Australian Electoral Commission cemented a "Defending Democracy Unit" as an enduring capability to "safeguard the integrity of the AEC's processes".
The unit works to counter disinformation about electoral processes and Australia's democracy, including through proactive messaging online.
Carry on, AEC.
Dozens of senior public servants have appeared on their agencies' gifts and benefits registers this quarter, after the APSC changed the rules to require invitation-only airline memberships be published.
The registers, published quarterly, require disclosure of any gifts accepted by officials over the value of $100.
But previously, agencies didn't need to publish airline memberships, such as Qantas' exclusive Chairman's Lounge, because they were technically priceless.
The Public Service Commission closed that loophole after the Secretaries Board agreed to implement a consistent approach to reporting the golden-ticket memberships.
In August, Public Eye did some digging and found out nearly every portfolio department boss, plus the heads of Services Australia and the Australian Taxation Office, had been gifted access to Qantas' most exclusive club.
At the time, we didn't hear back about the membership of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Jan Adams or Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Glyn Davis.
READ MORE:
But following the rule change, both Mr Davis and Ms Adams have popped up on their agency's registers, alongside other senior public servants.
Defence has had to issue a two-page register dedicated entirely to airline memberships for the first time.
That's information then-senator Rex Patrick sought back in 2018.
But Defence knocked back the request, reporting Qantas and Virgin couldn't provide the department with a list of officials with memberships "due to privacy considerations".
The register shows 22 senior Defence officials, at the SES or 3 star levels, hold Chairman's Lounge membership (including secretary Greg Moriarty).
This list includes Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell, associate secretary Matt Yannopoulos and Chief of Personnel Lieutenant General Natasha Fox.
Three top bureaucrats wrote to public servants last Monday to thank them for "the manner in which every part of the public service conducted itself during the referendum".
The letter signed by National Indigenous Australians Agency boss Jody Broun, Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer and Prime Minister & Cabinet head Glyn Davis, reflected on the Voice referendum in the aftermath of the "no" vote returned.
"Throughout the process the public service retained its impartiality and that deserves respect. Thank you," the letter signed by department heads read.
"Through the referendum campaign the APS has lived and honoured all the APS Values.
"Such actions create public confidence in the integrity of the APS, by treating the community and each other with appropriate professional standards."
The bosses also encouraged staff to treat each other with "empathy, kindness and respect".
"Please don't assume your colleagues want to talk about the referendum but, if they do, please listen with an open heart," they wrote.
They reaffirmed the APS' commitments to creating better outcomes for First Nations communities.
Senate estimates kicks off in Canberra this week, for one week only. After a whirlwind year, senior officials are sure to face difficult questions from senators over the functions of their agencies.
On Monday, officials from Home Affairs, Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, Prime Minister & Cabinet, ASIO, the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Electoral Commission, will all have their time in the spotlight.
Questions will likely be raised around Home Affairs' culture and leadership in light of the ongoing APSC investigation into Mike Pezzullo. Those will be directed at acting secretary Stephanie Foster.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers will also have a chance to speak on the Voice to Parliament referendum and what the commission observed. Tune into our online blog for live coverage.
