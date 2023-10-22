The Canberra Times
South Australian nominees for 2024 Australian of the Year Awards

By Acm Network
October 23 2023 - 12:30am
Tiahni Adamson, a 28-year-old wildlife conservation biologist, is one of four nominees for the 2024 Young Australian of the Year Award for South Australia. Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
An elite athlete with Down syndrome, a wildlife conservation biologist, a former Navy officer helping veterans and an SES volunteer are among the 16 nominees for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards for South Australia.

