There may be questions around Eddie Jones' commitment to women's rugby but the Wallaroos have backed new high performance chief Jaime Fernandez to lead the team into a new era.
Jones was appointed to oversee the women's program when he returned to Australia in January, the role coming alongside his position as Wallabies coach.
His impact on women's rugby, however, has been limited and he did not travel to New Zealand for the Wallaroos' opening clash of the new WXV1 tournament.
The Australian women's XVs side received a reality check in a 42-7 loss to England on Friday night, the match a stark reminder of how much work needs to be done to bridge the gap.
Jones was meant to play a key role in that process, however he is yet to play a hands-on role with the program. He said on Tuesday he'd like to focus more time on women's rugby in the coming months.
Fernandez, in contrast, has been on the ground with the team throughout their time in New Zealand.
MORE SPORT:
The former Rowing Australia high performance boss was appointed amid a turbulent time in Australian rugby, with the Wallaroos questioning the funding disparity between the men's and women's teams.
It didn't take long for Fernandez to make an impact and the players quickly bought into his vision.
"It's been positive to have someone in a high position like that here," Wallaroos forward Siokapesi Palu said. "It's great to have his hands within our team, have him joining us at training, packing gear into the bus and knowing he has our back and is willing to do the dirty work.
"It's humbling knowing someone [senior] is willing to come down and see what we go through. He's genuine, he actually listens, asks us what we're doing, how they can help us and how the system can help us reach our potential, whether it's study, rugby or in our personal lives."
The struggle for more funding comes as the Wallaroos battle a growing list of rivals, both inside and outside the sport.
Internationally, Australia is at risk of falling even further behind the world's best, with England and New Zealand professionalising their programs and taking their performances on the field to a new level.
The Wallaroos lost to the Black Ferns 43-3 before the heavy defeat to England.
Australia will host the 2029 World Cup and officials are eager to enjoy a successful tournament. There are fears, however, this will not happen without a significant increase in funding and an acceleration of the path to professionalism.
Domestically, rival sports have pumped millions into their women's competitions, with the threat of a player drain to the NRLW becoming increasingly real. Former Brumbies star Grace Kemp was one of multiple players to shift to rugby league this season, where contracts are higher and rising.
