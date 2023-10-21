An aggrieved offender sent a cup of water spraying across the courtroom then, screaming and swearing vociferously, departed in the custody of two corrections officers during a bail hearing in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Keara Sheridan, 22, had been arrested by police on Friday evening in Garema Place, Civic after being identified by a member of the public.
Police stated that at the time of her arrest, the defendant gave them a false name, that of her sister, Louwanna.
However, she was unable to provide any identification to support that claim.
Police made checks against that claim. One of the identifiers found from previous arrest details relating to the defendant was a small tattoo on an inner right ring finger.
The alleged offender then told police she and her sister had matching tattoos.
Nonetheless, police were satisfied as to the correct identity of the offender and placed her under arrest for breach of bail conditions.
A continuance of her bail was applied for on the grounds the defendant had been unwell on the previous scheduled date of her court attendance. Magistrate Robert Cook was unmoved by that argument, stating he was not satisfied the defendant would comply with conditions imposed by the court.
The defendant became increasingly agitated as the proceedings continued, fanning herself with her hands and pouring herself a full cup of water.
When the magistrate announced bail was refused, the defendant abruptly swept an arm across the Legal Aid barristers' table, sending a sheet of water back across the court gallery.
Sheridan will remain in custody until her next court appearance on November 29. A short court recess was given after she was taken away.
