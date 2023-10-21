The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Keara Sheridan refused bail in ACT Magistrates Court

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 21 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An aggrieved offender sent a cup of water spraying across the courtroom then, screaming and swearing vociferously, departed in the custody of two corrections officers during a bail hearing in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.